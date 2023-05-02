Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.19 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 20.07%. On average, analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of HCCI stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $35.00. 3,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $852.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.22. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $38.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

In other news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $147,527.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,087.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 46.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 39.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

Further Reading

