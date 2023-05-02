Hercules Capital (HTGC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Hercules Capital to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $100.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hercules Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

HTGC opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $17.35.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Insider Activity at Hercules Capital

In related news, Director Wade Loo purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,305.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hercules Capital

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

