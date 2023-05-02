Henderson Diversified Income Trust (LON:HDIV) Shares Up 0.6%

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 69.60 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 69.60 ($0.87). 188,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 256,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.20 ($0.86).

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of £126.72 million, a P/E ratio of -386.67 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 69.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 69.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Henderson Diversified Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2,222.22%.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Company Profile

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

