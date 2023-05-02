Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO – Get Rating) shares rose 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.15 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.03). Approximately 22,448,671 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 13,543,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.93 ($0.02).

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.5 %

The company has a market cap of £23.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.90.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is involved in developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody targeting relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukaemia (R/R AML), subset of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome conditioning bone marrow transplants to substitute traditional chemotherapy and/or radiation; HEMO-CAR-T therapy, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells to identify and destroy human AML-derived cells in vitro and in vivo; and Human Postnatal Hematopoietic Endothelial Cells, a stem cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

