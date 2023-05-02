HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $51.83

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.83 and last traded at $51.96, with a volume of 57391 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.02.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on HQY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.91.
HealthEquity Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -174.26, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About HealthEquity
HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.
Further Reading
