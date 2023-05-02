Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the March 31st total of 13,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy purchased 2,400 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $45,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,951.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 483.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $19.65. 1,762,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,789,766. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 178.65 and a beta of 0.77. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $30.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,127.38%.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

