Head-To-Head Survey: Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) & Diamond Wellness (OTCMKTS:POTN)

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) and Diamond Wellness (OTCMKTS:POTN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and Diamond Wellness’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Cannabis $211.59 million 0.98 -$1.36 billion ($6.04) -0.10 Diamond Wellness $9.68 million 0.01 -$5.59 million N/A N/A

Diamond Wellness has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurora Cannabis.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Cannabis -817.07% -62.73% -38.13% Diamond Wellness N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and Diamond Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Aurora Cannabis has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Wellness has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Aurora Cannabis and Diamond Wellness, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Cannabis 0 5 1 0 2.17 Diamond Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus target price of $2.03, indicating a potential upside of 241.20%. Given Aurora Cannabis’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Aurora Cannabis is more favorable than Diamond Wellness.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.0% of Aurora Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Aurora Cannabis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Diamond Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aurora Cannabis beats Diamond Wellness on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Cannabis

(Get Rating)

Aurora Cannabis, Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The firm operates through the Canadian Cannabis and International Cannabis segments. Aurora Cannabis was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

About Diamond Wellness

(Get Rating)

Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) oil products. It offers flavored and unflavored oils; vaping pens and additives; edibles, such as chewable gummies and lollipops; capsules; beverage energy/relaxation shots; topical application creams in various concentrations; dog and cat wellness products in various dosages and delivery formats; skin care, bath, and body products; and hemp flowers. The company provides its products under various brands, including Diamond CBD, Chill, Relax, MediPets, and Meds BioTech, as well as various other brands. It sells its products through distributors and resellers, as well as through its Website. The company was formerly known as PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.