Head-To-Head Comparison: Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) vs. Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH)

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) and Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Simply Good Foods has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steakholder Foods has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Simply Good Foods and Steakholder Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simply Good Foods 10.98% 10.11% 7.03% Steakholder Foods N/A -145.36% -109.15%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simply Good Foods 0 3 9 0 2.75 Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Simply Good Foods and Steakholder Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.69%. Steakholder Foods has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 316.67%. Given Steakholder Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Steakholder Foods is more favorable than Simply Good Foods.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Simply Good Foods and Steakholder Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simply Good Foods $1.19 billion 3.12 $108.57 million $1.29 28.89 Steakholder Foods N/A N/A -$30.77 million ($1.93) -0.37

Simply Good Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Steakholder Foods. Steakholder Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simply Good Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.8% of Simply Good Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Steakholder Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Simply Good Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Simply Good Foods beats Steakholder Foods on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co. is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provide associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

