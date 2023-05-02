Head-To-Head Analysis: Tio Tech A (TIOA) & Its Peers

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) is one of 718 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Tio Tech A to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.5% of Tio Tech A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Tio Tech A alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Tio Tech A has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tio Tech A’s competitors have a beta of 0.04, suggesting that their average stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tio Tech A 0 0 0 0 N/A Tio Tech A Competitors 114 591 881 15 2.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tio Tech A and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 260.83%. Given Tio Tech A’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tio Tech A has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Tio Tech A and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tio Tech A N/A -128.91% 4.55% Tio Tech A Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tio Tech A and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tio Tech A N/A $15.77 million 27.51 Tio Tech A Competitors $1.53 billion $4.49 million -7.27

Tio Tech A’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Tio Tech A. Tio Tech A is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Tio Tech A competitors beat Tio Tech A on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Tio Tech A Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tio Tech A does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Tio Tech A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tio Tech A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.