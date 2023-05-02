Head-To-Head Analysis: American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) & Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX)

Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) and American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Meten Holding Group and American Public Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Meten Holding Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meten Holding Group N/A N/A N/A American Public Education -18.97% -2.19% -1.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Meten Holding Group and American Public Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meten Holding Group $81.60 million 0.03 $7.69 million N/A N/A American Public Education $606.33 million 0.18 -$114.99 million ($6.09) -0.92

Analyst Recommendations

Meten Holding Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Public Education.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Meten Holding Group and American Public Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meten Holding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A American Public Education 0 1 2 0 2.67

American Public Education has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 131.73%. Given American Public Education’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Public Education is more favorable than Meten Holding Group.

Risk & Volatility

Meten Holding Group has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Public Education has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.5% of Meten Holding Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of American Public Education shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Meten Holding Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of American Public Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Public Education beats Meten Holding Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meten Holding Group

(Get Rating)

Meten Holding Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It offers general adult ELT, junior ELT, overseas training, online ELT, and other English language-related services to students from a range of age groups. The company is also involved in the cryptocurrency mining business. As of December 31, 2021, it had an offline learning center network of 34 self-operated learning centers, including one learning center under the ‘ABC' brand of ABC Education Group covering 15 cities in nine provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities in China; and two franchised learning centers comprising four franchised learning centers under the ‘ABC' brand covering two cities in two provinces and municipalities in China. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About American Public Education

(Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc. provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public University System (APUS) segment, Rasmussen University (RU) segment and Hondros College of Nursing (HCN) segment. The American Public University System segment provides online postsecondary educational services. The Rasmussen University segment provides nursing and health sciences focused on postsecondary educational services. The Hondros College of Nursing segment provides nursing educational services. The company was founded by James P. Etter in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, WV.

Receive News & Ratings for Meten Holding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meten Holding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.