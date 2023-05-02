Haverford Financial Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 31,320 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 3.8% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.61.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $72.11. 3,299,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,966,847. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $71.65 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.