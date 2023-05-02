Haverford Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

IVV traded down $6.35 on Tuesday, hitting $411.01. 2,153,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,201,975. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.96. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $434.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

