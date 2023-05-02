Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Raised to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $63.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $42.00.
HAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hasbro from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.00.
Hasbro Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:HAS opened at $58.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 68.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $94.22.
Hasbro Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.58%.
Institutional Trading of Hasbro
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.
