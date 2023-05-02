Harrie Schippers Sells 21,491 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,607,741.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,996,380.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.43. 3,990,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,317,297. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $76.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,907,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,441,000 after acquiring an additional 671,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,912,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,915,000 after acquiring an additional 449,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,825,000 after acquiring an additional 185,824 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,999,000 after purchasing an additional 145,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,790,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

