Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Gap Up to $32.76

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.76, but opened at $35.00. Harmony Biosciences shares last traded at $35.53, with a volume of 412,099 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HRMY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.47. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 41.44% and a return on equity of 59.57%. The firm had revenue of $128.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 103.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.