Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,712,200 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the March 31st total of 2,528,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,130.1 days.

Hargreaves Lansdown Trading Up 7.5 %

Hargreaves Lansdown stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 438. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $11.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRGLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 712 ($8.90) to GBX 707 ($8.83) in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

