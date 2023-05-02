Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Short Interest Down 18.0% in April

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 730,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the March 31st total of 890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,300.0 days.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Stock Performance

Hainan Meilan International Airport stock remained flat at $2.04 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $3.02.

About Hainan Meilan International Airport

Hainan Meilan International Airport Co, Ltd. engages in aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses. The aeronautical business provides terminal facilities, ground handling services, and passenger services. The non-aeronautical business offers leasing of commercial and retail spaces, car parking business, cargo handling services, and sale of consumer goods.

