Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Short Interest Update

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the March 31st total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 464,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GULTU remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 202,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,173. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.72%.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Company Profile

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust is a statutory trust, which holds overriding royalty interests in future production from each of McMoRan’s Inboard Lower Tertiary and Cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana. The company was founded on December 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

