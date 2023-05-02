Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Price Performance

Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,348. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.66.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 19,856 shares during the period.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.