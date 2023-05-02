Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Short Interest Up 13.9% in April

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the March 31st total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.9 days.

Grupo Herdez Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GUZOF remained flat at C$2.68 during trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.22. Grupo Herdez has a twelve month low of C$1.22 and a twelve month high of C$2.68.

About Grupo Herdez

Grupo Herdez, SAB. de C.V., a food company, engages in the manufacture, purchase, distribution, and marketing of canned and packed food products in Mexico and internationally. It provides mushrooms, vegetable juices, mayonnaise, honey, mustard, moles, tomato puree, jams, pastas, homemade sauces, ice creams, tea, soy sauce, tuna, coffee, spices, pasta sauces, hot sauces, ketchup, canned chilies, vegetables, olives, nopalitos, guacamole, sauces, enchilada sauces, taco sauce, chiles, tortillas, mayonnaise, marmalades, and organic products under the Aires de Campo, Barilla, Blasón, Búfalo, Cielito Querido Café, Del Fuerte, Doña María, Embasa, Helados Nestlé, Herdez, McCormick, Moyo, Nutrisa, La Victoria, Wholly Guacamole, Yemina, Carlota, ChiChi's, Don Miguel, Nutrisa, Nestlé Ice Cream, Cielito Dear Coffee, and Moyo brands.

