Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,008,800 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 1,187,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 315.3 days.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Performance
GBOOF remained flat at $8.89 during midday trading on Monday. 562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,442. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $9.25.
About Grupo Financiero Banorte
