Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Short Interest Up 8.7% in April

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,500 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 224,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Greenlane Renewables Trading Down 16.7 %

Shares of GRNWF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.25. 17,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,480. Greenlane Renewables has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34.

Get Greenlane Renewables alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on GRNWF shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables from C$60.00 to C$0.45 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Greenlane Renewables from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Greenlane Renewables Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.