Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Short Interest Update

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,210,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 5,354,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,652.9 days.

Great-West Lifeco Trading Up 0.5 %

Great-West Lifeco stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.67. 821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,480. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GWLIF shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Great-West Lifeco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

