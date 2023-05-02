Great Elm Capital (GECC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 63.79%. The company had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 million. On average, analysts expect Great Elm Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Great Elm Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ GECC traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $8.03. 3,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13. Great Elm Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Great Elm Capital Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is -50.54%.

In other Great Elm Capital news, CEO Matthew D. Kaplan bought 5,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $45,832.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,092.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Elm Capital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Capital

(Get Rating)

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.