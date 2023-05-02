Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $61.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 19.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. On average, analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 292,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,251. The firm has a market cap of $210.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.56. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $11.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.61%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -76.19%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPMT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 827.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

