Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Sells 96,321 Shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,321 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Rezolute were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RZLT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 72.5% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 104,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 43,991 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 65.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 33,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Rezolute during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rezolute stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.15. Rezolute, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Rezolute ( NASDAQ:RZLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Research analysts forecast that Rezolute, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperinsulinism, AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin, and RZ402, which targets diabetic macular edema.

