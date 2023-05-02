Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 30,000 Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SABR. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sabre by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 228,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Sabre by 9.0% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sabre by 17.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Sabre by 2.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 95,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Sabre by 3.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.
SABR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.
Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $631.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.
