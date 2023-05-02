Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Baidu makes up 0.6% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Baidu by 123.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baidu in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Baidu Price Performance

BIDU stock opened at $119.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.55. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $160.88.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

