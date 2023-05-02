Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Tilray by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 40,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. 11.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TLRY shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.74.

Tilray Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.66. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.84). Tilray had a negative net margin of 294.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $145.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Tilray Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

