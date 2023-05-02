Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Buys 50,000 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Goose accounts for about 1.1% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Canada Goose by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average is $18.80. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.62.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $424.81 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

GOOS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Canada Goose from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.89.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

