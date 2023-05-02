Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Buys 165,000 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 275.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $6,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $177,023,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13,650.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,352,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,016,000 after buying an additional 3,328,325 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,459,000 after buying an additional 1,544,743 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,459,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,496,000 after purchasing an additional 276,223 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,886.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,100 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.59. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $36.17.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

