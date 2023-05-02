Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 30,000 Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Magnite by 555.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,128,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,513,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Magnite by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,090,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,435,000 after acquiring an additional 262,869 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Magnite by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,792,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,560 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Magnite by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,964,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Magnite by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,391,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,139,000 after purchasing an additional 203,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnite alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

Magnite Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.14.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). Magnite had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.