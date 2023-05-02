Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Shares Gap Down to $38.27

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.27, but opened at $36.18. Granite Construction shares last traded at $35.49, with a volume of 35,384 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.59.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. Granite Construction had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $789.21 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Construction

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Granite Construction by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 351.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 60.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Granite Construction during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Construction

(Get Rating)

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.