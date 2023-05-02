Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $206.0-209.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.30 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.15-6.70 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.97. 312,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.37. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $78.37 and a 12 month high of $121.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.17 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3,123.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 23,147 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 13,049 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.