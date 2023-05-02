GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 6,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPRO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of GoPro stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 436,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,630. The company has a market cap of $630.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42.

Insider Activity at GoPro

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $321.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.51 million. GoPro had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that GoPro will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 41,346 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $243,527.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 41,346 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $243,527.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 7,155 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $34,129.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 407,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,374.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,012 shares of company stock worth $1,011,455. 17.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoPro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in GoPro during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in GoPro by 352.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GoPro by 198.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in GoPro during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GoPro by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.