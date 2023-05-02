Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Short Interest Down 5.6% in April

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 128,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 151.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Goodfood Market from C$0.60 to C$0.65 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Goodfood Market Price Performance

Shares of Goodfood Market stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp. is an online grocery company, which engages in delivering fresh meal solutions and grocery items for members from across Canada. Its grocery delivery service, Goodfood WOW, offers flexible and convenient online grocery experience, allowing members to order any combination of meal kits, groceries, prepared meals and other products.

