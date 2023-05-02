GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF) Short Interest Update

GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the March 31st total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
GMéxico Transportes Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GMXTF remained flat at 2.33 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 2.18. GMéxico Transportes has a 12-month low of 2.15 and a 12-month high of 2.81.
GMéxico Transportes Company Profile
