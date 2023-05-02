Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.87

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 747286 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Globalstar Stock Down 4.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.60.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 23.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 292,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 56,448 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 35.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 239,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 63,420 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 28.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 479,759 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Globalstar Company Profile
Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.
