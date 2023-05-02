Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 148,872 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 225,480 shares.The stock last traded at $22.17 and had previously closed at $22.56.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $728.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 87.1% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

About Global X SuperDividend ETF

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

