Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Down 14.4% in April

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the March 31st total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X DAX Germany ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAX. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,329,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Price Performance

DAX stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.89. 13,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,398. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.13. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.01.

About Global X DAX Germany ETF

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

