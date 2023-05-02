Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 1,532 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,734 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,836,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,172,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.42. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.