Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 769 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,744,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488,039 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,359 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,182 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 159.7% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,545 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,809,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,374 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.29. 736,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,563,833. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $51.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.76.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

