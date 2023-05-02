Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 32.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 40.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CI. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James raised The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.42.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI traded down $6.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.60. 255,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,399. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.11 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.63 and a 200-day moving average of $298.66. The stock has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also

