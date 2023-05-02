Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,031 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,345,610,000 after buying an additional 492,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,374,317,000 after buying an additional 524,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,844,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,129,056,000 after purchasing an additional 765,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,856,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,452,484,000 after purchasing an additional 215,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $114.57. 2,216,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,204,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Several research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Raymond James started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.25.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

