Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 15,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 97,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,960,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.62. 835,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180,318. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.45 and a 200-day moving average of $180.82. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The company has a market cap of $153.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.58.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

