Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155,728 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,827,000 after buying an additional 60,370 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,286,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,075,000 after buying an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after buying an additional 2,727,165 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VUG traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $248.44. 233,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $267.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.56.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

