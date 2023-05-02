Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 10,458 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,772,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 55,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,768,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $5.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $212.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $207.42 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.86.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GD. William Blair initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

