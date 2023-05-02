Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 6,444 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 369.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:GLDM traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.90. 1,083,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,662. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $40.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.67.

