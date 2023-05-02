Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 10,470 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,736 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 1.2% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.10. The stock had a trading volume of 544,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,743. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.25. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The company has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

