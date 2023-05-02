Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $687,000. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,506,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,103,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,931,000 after buying an additional 115,749 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,852,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.99. The stock had a trading volume of 495,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,379. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.99.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

